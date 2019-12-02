Obey Nigerian Courts Like You Obey British Courts, Falana Tells FG

A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana has asked the Federal Government to start complying with Nigerian Court injunctions the same way it heeds the ruling of foreign courts.

Mr. Falana a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), accused the Federal Government of disobeying valid court orders in Nigeria while it complies with orders from Britain.

A British commercial court had ordered a deposit of $200m dollars while granting a stay of execution for a $9.6 billion dollar judgement awarded against Nigeria in favour of Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) limited.

In line with the ruling, the country’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami confirmed on Thursday that a $200 million bond deposit was made following the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter to the AGF on Sunday, Mr. Falana said the Federal Government did not give any pre-condition before obeying the court of its “former colonial master” as it does at home.

He, therefore, asked the federal government to comply with court orders and release Mr Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #revolution-now movement.

According to him, if the AGF fails to accede to his request, he will be left with no option than to pursue the contempt proceedings which have been initiated against the director-general of the DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, as well as report the AGF and the prosecutor to the Nigeria Bar Association and the legal practitioners privileges committee for encouraging the State Security Service to treat orders of Nigerian courts with disdain while obeying the orders of British courts.