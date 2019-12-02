PHOTOS: Women Affairs Minister Leads Campaign Against Violence, Rape

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen on Monday led a campaign against rape and all other forms of Gender Based Violence against women and girls in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The campaign which is in partnership with United Nations is aimed at creating awareness on ending violence against women.

The women later proceeded to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Supreme Court of Nigeria to demand proper legal structures to prosecute rape perpetrators and provide access to justice for victims of rape.

See photos from the campaign below…