Suleiman Nazif Gets PDP NWC’s Nod As Deputy National Chairman, North

Senator Suleiman Nazif has been approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to become the new Deputy National Chairman, North.

The two-time Senator’s approval, according to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement, is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP.

Mr Ologbodiyan described Senator Nazif as a nationalist, grassroots politician, and philanthropist who has served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also added that Senator Nazif holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MAID) from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The PDP spokesman noted that the new Deputy National Chairman holds several Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Awards locally and internationally, in addition to numerous traditional titles.