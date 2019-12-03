DSS Warns Against Nationwide Protest Planned To ‘Destabilize Nigeria’

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned groups planning to stage protests and violence nationwide, to desist from the plots it believes will destabilize the country.

The DSS in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said the actions by the groups are designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered syndicated plots by some undesirable groups to cause a breakdown of law and order in various parts of the country including Abuja. The arrangement is to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilizing the country.

“This is more so that the plotters are also targeting the yuletide seasons to accomplish their sinister motives.”

The security agency asked parents, academic and public institutions to advise their wards not to be used to foment trouble by the instigators.

“Considering the implications of these on public safety and national security, the Service wishes to warn the anti-democratic elements responsible for these heinous plots to desist forthwith from their inglorious acts.

“Consequently, parents are advised to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble. Similarly, Heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order.”

The DSS urged law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear, but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office, as the service and other sister agencies will be at alert and will ensure that peace and security are maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods.