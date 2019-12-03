Henry Okah Challenges His Prosecution, Trial In South Africa

Convicted leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Henry Okah on Tuesday appeared before a High Court in Pretoria, South Africa.

Looking a bit frail but in high spirits, Okah represented himself in court and challenged his prosecution and conviction.

He told the court that he is challenging his prosecution and conviction under South Africa’s anti-terror laws instead of under International Humanitarian Law under the International Criminal court Act.

He waded through a lot of legal documentation he speaks in an attempt to secure his freedom.

“I have the right to appear before this court, for this court to determine the lawfulness of my detention regardless of the final judgement,” Okah told the judge.

The judge eventually adjourned and reserved judgment for December 20, 2019.

Okah who is the plaintiff in this matter was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 24 years in jail for the 2010 bombings in Abuja and Warri which left about three people dead.