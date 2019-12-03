Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper Of Six-Year-Old In Katsina

The police in Katsina state have apprehended a suspected member of a kidnap syndicate who masterminded the abduction of his six-year-old step-sister.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah in a press briefing at the command’s headquarters, disclosed that the Command’s SARS team had on the 28 of November 2019, arrested the suspect, Ibrahim Kasim.

SP Isah explained that the suspect conspired with other members of his syndicate and kidnapped his stepsister, Asiya Kasim, aged 6yrs old.

READ ALSO: DSS Warns Against Nationwide Protest Planned To ‘Destabilize Nigeria’

“SARS Patrol Team led by SP Andrew Alphouse swoop into action and arrested the mastermind of the kidnap incident.

“In the course of an investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with his girlfriend one Murja of Zamfara state.”

He added that Kasim confessed that he organized the kidnap, including providing the phone number of his father where they were able to demand for the payment of N10 million as ransom.

SP Isah said that the Command is making effort to apprehend other members of the syndicate, and an investigation is ongoing.