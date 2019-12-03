Police Declare Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Wanted Over Officers’ Death

Police authorities in Anambra State have declared one Ifeanyi Ejiofo, a lawyer to self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, wanted.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, made the declaration in a video obtained by Channels Television on Tuesday.

This followed an incident in Oraifite town which led to the killing of two police officers by suspected members of the proscribed group.

Abang urged residents in the state to promptly report any information on Ejiofo’s whereabouts to the police or other security agencies.

He said, “Gentleman, I will like to let Nigerians know that as we speak, Barrister Ejiofor, an IPOB member, and his cohorts have been declared wanted by the command.

“And I will seek the cooperation of law abiding Nigerians from North, South, East, and West; wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest police station or any other security agency for possible arrest and prosecution, based on the rules and laws of Nigeria.”

More to follow…