Police Release Channels TV Cameraman

The police in Niger state have released a Channels Television cameraman Abdullahi Egba, after almost four hours in detention at the Tafa Divisional Police Station.

He was assaulted and arrested during a protest by youths in Tafa Local Government Area (LGA), who had blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in disapproval to the cancellation of results in the LG poll last weekend.

Mr Egba was released following a directive by the commissioner of police, Adamu Usman, ordering the Divisional Police Officer to set the journalist free.

According to Mr Egba, he was forced by the Investigation Police Officer (IPO) in charge of the case to write a statement indicting him of instigating the protest.

The Policemen had seized and threatened to destroy the camera, but the intervention of the CP Usman, they released the camera to the Channels TV crew.

The Reporter who was beaten also sustained injuries on his back and leg as a result of the assaults by policemen who hit him with sticks and gun butts.

Some of the officers at the protest venue had slapped the reporter severally, dragging his clothes.

He only managed to escape from the scene of the protest.