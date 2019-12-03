Sanwo-Olu Renames Onikan Stadium After Mobolaji Johnson

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday renamed the popular Onikan Stadium after the first governor of Lagos State, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during the Day of Tribute for the late Johnson at the newly reconstructed Onikan Stadium.

In a video, shared on Twitter by Jubril Gawat, his New Media aide, Sanwo-Olu said that the stadium would now be known as Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Stadium.

“Going forward, Onikan stadium will be called ‘Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Stadium,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Johnson died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 83.

Born on February 9, 1936, he became governor of Lagos State in May 1967 until he retired from the Nigerian Army in July 1975 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon (rtd).