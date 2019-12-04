BREAKING: Senate Swears In Smart Adeyemi, Replaces Dino Melaye

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has swore-in Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi is replacing Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who lost the rerun in the Kogi West senatorial district election.

The swearing-in was done by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, at the start of plenary.

READ ALSO: May Nigeria Never Have The Kind Of Dino As A Senator – Adeyemi

Adeyemi is returning to the Senate about five years after he lost the seat to Melaye at the 2015 election.

This was after he emerged victorious at the bye-election conducted last week in the district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Returning Officer of the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat Melaye who scored 62,133 votes.