Buhari Launches Revised National Security Strategy

As part of the move to refocus the nation’s security architecture to address emerging threats across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the revised national security strategy for the year 2019.

The President, while launching the strategy document on Wednesday explained that the new road map was a product of elaborate discussions between all security organs and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.

He also challenged Nigerians to ensure the document is implemented effectively.

The document was launched shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, the 60-page document is a product of extensive and rigorous collaboration, focusing on human security, with provisions to tackle present and anticipated threats.

The national security strategy was launched in 2014 and is meant to be reviewed every five years.

Other top officials present at the launch include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; the Speaker House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police as well as other heads of security and intelligence agencies.