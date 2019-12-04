Customs Intercept Jerry Cans Of petrol Smuggled In Caskets

A Joint Special Taskforce of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed in two caskets by suspected smugglers heading to neighbouring countries.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Ogun 1 Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada in a statement, the smugglers were arrested by Men, of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force.

He added that the smugglers attempted to take the items across the border to a neighbouring country.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling, A Joint Special Taskforce comprising of Officers and Men, of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed clandestinely in two caskets.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.”

He reiterated that the Command will not hold back on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise.

“To this end, the Command wishes to reiterate its stand that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise.

“We, therefore, appeal to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications.

“The eagle eye is all around Ogun state to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts,” he said.