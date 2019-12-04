I’ll Do Everything Possible To Ensure A Stable Liberia, Buhari Vows

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to do everything possible to bring stability to the Republic of Liberia.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, President Buhari, while receiving Ms Mawine Diggs, Special Envoy of President George Weah and Liberia’s Acting Foreign Affairs Minister in the State House, said that ensuring stability is a key part of his vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the West African sub-region.

President Buhari commended the Liberian leader for making efforts to maintain good relations with Nigeria.

“I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the stability of Liberia.”

The Special Envoy said Nigeria’s support and assistance over time had “impacted positively” on Liberia and its people, adding that she brought a special message from President Weah to President Buhari following a recent conversation between both leaders.

President Buhari promised to respond positively and promptly to the written message.