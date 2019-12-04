Advertisement

Trump Slams Congressional Impeachment Report As A ‘Joke’

Channels Television  
Updated December 4, 2019
US President Donald Trump attends the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2019. SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed a Democratic report presenting the case for his impeachment as a “joke” and lambasted his opponents for proceeding with hearings during his trip to a NATO summit.

“What they are doing is a very bad thing for our country,” Trump said when asked about the report from the House Intelligence Committee during a meeting in Britain with Italy’s prime minister. “It’s a joke.”

He called it a “disgrace” that the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing Wednesday to consider drawing up articles of impeachment “when we are in London.”

AFP



More on World News

US Picks Ambassador To Sudan For First Time In 23 Years

UK PM Avoids Trump Row In Pre-Election Visit

US Asks Countries To Suspend Digital Taxes

Nuclear: North Korea Warns Trump Of Retaliatory Attack

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement