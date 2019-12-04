Advertisement
Trump ‘Willing To Compromise US Security’ – Democrat
President Donald Trump risked US national security to benefit his 2020 reelection effort, a top Democrat said as hearings opened Wednesday to map out impeachment charges against the US leader.
Trump “directly and explicitly invited foreign interference in our elections,” said House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler.
“He was willing to compromise our security and his office for personal, political gain.”
AFP
