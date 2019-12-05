Appeal Court Affirms Fintiri’s Election As Adamawa Governor

The Appeal Court sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital has affirmed the decision of the lower court over the election of Umaru Fintiri as Governor of the state.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ali Gumel ruled that the main appeal on six issues were distilled from 19 grounds.

The first being whether or not the tribunal was right to have held that the non-joinder of former Governor Mohammed Jibrilla in the petition was fatal and incompetent.

The Appeal Panel set aside the ruling of the lower tribunal and allowed issue one to succeed.

Issues 2,3,4,5 and 6 were, however, dismissed entirely.

Consequently, the appeal in itself failed and was dismissed.

Reacting to the judgement, the governor said he was elated by the ruling and called on the opposition party and others to join hands with him to move the state forward.