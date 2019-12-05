Dokubo Alleges Corruption Under Niger Delta Amnesty Programme

The office of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme says it has stopped the disbursement of 15 per cent mobilisation fee to contractors handling projects under the programme.

The Special Assistant to the President on the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, told a news conference in Abuja that the move became necessary to stop corruption under the programme.

According to Dokubo, on assuming office, he discovered that there were contractors using several companies to collect different contracts and at the end, failed to execute any of them after collecting fifteen per cent mobilisation fee for each of the contracts.

He, however, noted that such lapses are being corrected.

Dokubo further stated that he looks forward to the end of the amnesty programme after which beneficiaries would have been well equipped with various vocations certified by reputable institutions.