Advertisement

Eight dead, Including Children, In Poland Gas Explosion

Channels Television  
Updated December 5, 2019

 

 

Eight people, including four children, were killed after a gas explosion destroyed a house in a ski resort in the south of Poland late Wednesday, local authorities said.

Around 200 rescuers had scoured the debris of the house in Szczyrk on Thursday morning to find the bodies. No one else is believed to have been inside when the explosion occurred.

“It appears that this is the final toll,” local prefect Jaroslaw Wieczorek told reporters but added that rescuers will continue looking just to make sure.

The local gas distributor, PSG, said that the explosion had been preceded by a sudden drop in pressure in the gas pipeline, which could indicate that the pipeline had been accidentally punctured during nearby construction works.



More on World News

Democrats Should Be ‘Ashamed’ Over Impeachment, Says White House

40 Notable Deaths Of 2019

US House Speaker Pelosi Orders Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Typhoon Kammuri Death Toll Hits 13 In Philippines

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement