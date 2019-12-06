Invasion Of Court By DSS Confirms Nigeria Is Sliding Into Dictatorship – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the furious invasion of the sanctity of the Federal High Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) further confirms that Nigeria, under the Buhari Presidency, is finally sliding into a frightening dictatorship.

The Party in a statement through its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the invasion of the court is a vindication of its earlier stand that the nation is no longer governed by democratic principles of the rule of law and dictates of the constitution.

According to the opposition Party, what played out in the court on Friday was shocking.

PDP said it is disturbing that the DSS, in a most horrific manner, swooped on the court and held the judiciary to ransom.

The Party stated that the invasion is in a forceful suspension of the constitutional order and a further battering of the judiciary, which points to emerging lawlessness that can only find space in a military regime.

Without prejudice to the charge against the Convener of the “Revolution Now” movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the PDP held that, in a normal democracy, it is the duty of the court to determine the fate of an accused, according to the laws and not a resort to brute force by the government to silence persons with dissenting voices.

“Our Party notes that such a violation, as embarrassingly witnessed in the Abuja court this weekend, is a direct invitation to anarchy and a huge threat to the unity, peace, stability and corporate existence of our nation and the safety of our citizens.

“Indeed, this is not the Nigeria our citizens yearn for and it is imperative to restate that Nigeria, under the Buhari Presidency, is fast sliding into a dark country where laws are suspended, the judiciary is assaulted and citizens are stripped of their fundamental rights,” the Party stated.

The PDP called on well meaning Nigerians and the international community to call the government to order before its actions or inactions will derail the nation and trigger a breakdown of law and order in the land.

“The international community must have more than a passing glance at the situation in Nigeria as any crisis in our country, God forbid, given our population, is capable of having a negative spillover effect across the African continent and other parts of the world.

The PDP urges Nigerians across board, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic learnings, to unite in condemnation of dictatorial tendencies of the present administration and in defending our democracy and unity as a nation.