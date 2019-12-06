Advertisement

Navy Shooting: Saudi King Condoles With Trump, Calls Act ‘Barbaric’

Channels Television  
Updated December 6, 2019
File photo: King Salman of Saudi Arabia

 

President Donald Trump said Friday that Saudi Arabia’s king had called to express condolences over what the monarch termed the “barbaric” killing of three people on a US navy base — allegedly by a Saudi national.

“King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences,” Trump tweeted after the shootings in Florida.

“The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people,” Trump added.

Trump repeated much of his comments shortly after, in remarks to reporters at the White House.

sms/ft



More on World News

Saudi Military Student Kills Three At US Navy Base

US Job Creation Soars In November, Boosting Trump

UK Judge Dismisses Torture Case Against Charles Taylor’s Ex-Wife

Five Die In Gas Explosion In Slovakia

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement