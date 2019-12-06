Nigerian Govt Condemns Attack On Amaechi In Spain

The Nigerian Government has condemned the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, in Spain.

Mr Amaechi who is in Madrid for a climate change event came under attack by some Nigerians living in the European country.

He explained via his Twitter handle that it took the intervention of the Spanish police to bring the situation under control, adding that he was not hurt.

Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers. — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) December 6, 2019

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, thanked the Nigerian Mission in Spain for its prompt intervention.

She also commended the Spanish police who ensured that the attacks did not escalate any further.

Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves.

According to her, such incidents ultimately tarnish Nigeria’s image within the host country, with multiplier negative effects on law-abiding and well-behaved Nigerians living in such a country.