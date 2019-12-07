DSS Says Only Sowore Was Rearrested, Gives Reason

The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why it rearrested the convener of RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the agency stressed that Sowore is facing trial, not as an activist, journalist or politician.

It said Sowore was taken into custody for allegedly resorting to call for violence, a forceful takeover of government, and suspected transnational illegal activities.

On why he was rearrested, the DSS alleged that Sowore resorted to “acts inimical to security” shortly after being released from its custody.

It added that only Sowore was rearrested while his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, was not picked up by its operatives.

The DSS denied the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by its personnel, adding that Sowore was not arrested in court.

It insisted that it was committed to the discharge of its mandate of detecting and preventing threats against the internal security of the nation.

The agency pledged continued support for democracy and its protection while ensuring that efforts of anti-democratic forces were frustrated.

Read the statement below: