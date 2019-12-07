Reinhard Bonnke’s Death A Great Loss To Nigeria, Buhari Mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Christians in mourning the death of renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke.

The Pentecostal evangelist died at the age of 79 on Saturday while surrounded by his family.

Hours later, President Buhari paid tributes to Bonnke in a statement by in Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He described the renowned evangelist’s transition as a great loss not only to Nigeria but to Africa and the entire world.

The President condoled with the government and people of Germany, as well as family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible.

He also commiserated with Bonnke’s co-labourers in the vineyard and prayed that the good Lord would comfort all those that mourn him.

President Buhari affirmed that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ.

He added that the preacher’s vision and zeal for the salvation of souls clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness as a universal language.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed preacher, believing that his legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing would always be remembered by posterity.