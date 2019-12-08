APC Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Ekiti Council Poll, PDP Calls For Cancellation

The All progressives congress APC has cleared all the 16 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s Local Government election in Ekiti State.

Returning officers across the sixteen local governments presented the results today at the head office of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The election, peaceful to a large extent however recorded violence in ward 8, unit 2, Ikere Ekiti where the process was disrupted by thugs who attacked a building while scattering and mutilating ballot papers.

A violent clash reported at another voting point in the town led to the death of a young man.

Reacting, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the result, describing the election as one compromised by the party in power.

The opposition party called for the cancellation of the poll and prosecution of everyone culpable in the killing recorded.