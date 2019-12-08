Osinbajo Departs Nigeria For UAE Peace Forum

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja for the City of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

He is expected to speak on ‘The Role of Religions in Promoting Tolerance: From Possibility to Necessity’ at the Sixth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said that VP Osinbajo’s speech is scheduled as the forum’s keynote address.

“The Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies is an annual event organized by the government of the United Arab Emirates.

“The Sixth Assembly envisages an opportunity to initiate a civilized dialogue on the formulation of a new concept of tolerance, one that is humane and generous, and to transform a perspective that makes tolerance a religious imperative.”

He also stated that VP Osinbajo will be at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, to meet with Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nayan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues on how to continue to expand diplomatic and economic relationships between Nigeria and the UAE.

