Sowore’s Rearrest: US Govt Calls For Respect For Rule Of Law

The United States government has expressed concerns over the rearrest of the convener of the ‘Revolution Now’ movement and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr. Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Friday.

Mr. Sowore was rearrested and eventually detained barely 24 hours after the security agency had released him following a 24-hour ultimatum issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

His rearrest has sparked widespread reactions, even as his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana SAN, has called for the release of Mr. Sowore who has been granted bail by the court.

In a tweet, the US State Department urged the Nigerian Government to respect the rule of law, judicial independence, political and media freedom. Adding that due process should be the tenets of democracy.

Meanwhile, the DSS in reaction to Mr. Sowore’s rearrest and detention, said that that he is facing trial, not as an activist, journalist or politician.

It said Sowore was taken into custody for allegedly resorting to calling for violence, a forceful takeover of government, and suspected transnational illegal activities.