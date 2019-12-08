Two Dead, Eight Injured In Ondo Road Crash

A fatal road crash has claimed the lives of two commuters in Elegbeka village, along the Owo/Benin expressway, ten kilometres from Ifon, the headquarters of Ose local government area of Ondo state.

Channels Television gathered that the crash which occurred around noon involved an Iveco mini tanker with registration number ekp392xa and a Toyota Previa vehicle adk2732w.

According to the head of operations, Ondo state sector command of the federal road safety corps, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the auto crash was caused by overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He revealed that out of the 13 persons involved in the crash, two died while 8 sustained injuries.

The FRSC boss noted that the dead and injured victims have been taken to the federal medical centre in Owo; while their goods have been handed over to officers at the Nigeria police, Ipele, Owo division.

Ogungbemide implored all motoring public to be more conscious of the dangers in reckless driving, especially at this yuletide season, urging commuters to speak out when drivers get reckless.