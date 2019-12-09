Buhari Heads To Egypt For Peace And Development Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow depart from Abuja the nation’s capital for Aswan in Egypt, to attend a forum designed to set “an agenda for sustainable peace and development in Africa.”

The forum which holds from December the 11th to the 12th is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in his capacity as the chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of post-conflict reconstruction and development in Africa.

The gathering is expected to bring together heads of state and government, leaders from regional and international organizations, financial institutions, private sector, and civil societies as well as scholars, among others.

The President will be accompanied by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, as well as the minister of Defence, National Security Adviser and director-general of the NIA.