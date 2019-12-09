Buhari Nominates Muhammad Nami To Replace Babatunde Fowler As FIRS Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Muhammad Nami to replace Babatunde Fowler as the new Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

The President also approved the composition of a new board for the FIRS subject to Senate confirmation.

The board is composed of a member representing each of the six geographical zones and statutory representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies.

According to a statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Nami is a well-trained tax, accounting and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies.

He replaces Fowler whose term of office expired on Monday, 9th December, 2019.

The outgoing FIRS boss is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the senate confirmation of the new board.

Muhammad Nami Bio

Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior Consultant in charge of Tax management and advisory services. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja, Niger State.

Mr Muhammad has served, and is still serving, on many companies’ Board and Statutory Board Audit Committees. He was appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November, 2017 by President Buhari.