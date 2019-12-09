Court Invasion: Civil Society Groups Give FG 14-Day Ultimatum To Prosecute DSS Officials

A coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria has issued a 14- day ultimatum to the Federal Government following the invasion the Federal High Court in Abuja by DSS operatives who rearrested Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement.

The groups in a meeting, in Abuja, on Monday said the Federal Government should ensure that officials of the DSS who invaded the court premises be prosecuted, hence there would be a nationwide protest at every National Human Rights Commission Office across the country.

The group also called on the Federal Government to ensure that all illegally detained individuals by the Department of State Service (DSS), police or other security agents are released.

The civil rights movements include the Centre for Democracy and Development; Occupy Nigeria; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), among others.

More to follow…