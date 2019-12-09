Advertisement

Messi To Miss Barca’s Champions League Trip To Inter

Updated December 9, 2019
Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi waves before the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly football match between Barcelona and Arsenal at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 4, 2019. Josep LAGO / AFP

 

Barcelona star Lionel Messi will not make the trip to Italy for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Inter Milan, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday. 

Barcelona are already through to the last 16 after six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi scored in a convincing 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last time out.

The Spaniards are also sure of finishing top of Group F as they have 11 points from five games.

Antonio Conte’s Inter still have to book their place in the last 16. They are second, level on seven points with Borussia Dortmund who host Slavia Prague.

Inter will qualify if the two clubs finish on the same number of points due to their superior head-to-head goal difference.

