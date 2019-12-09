Police Arrest 24 ‘Awawa Boys’, Suspected Cultists In Oshodi

A total of 24 suspected members of the ‘Awawa Boys’ and Eiye confraternity have been arrested at Mosafejo in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Bala Elkana, confirmed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Sunday.

He explained that the suspects were responsible for a series of traffic robberies and violent crimes within Oshodi and environs.

Elkana noted that the suspects were apprehended on Thursday last week by operatives of the Special Strike Force tackling the menace of cultism, gangsterism, traffic robbery, and street violence among other social vices in the state.

He said the suspects would be charged to court.

Elsewhere, the Bariga Police Station received a complaint on Friday last week that a 22-year-old man, Amusa Hammed, defiled a 17-year-old-girl.

The PPRO explained that the victim was taken to a medical centre in Ikeja for treatment and forensic examination.

According to him, the medical report revealed that the victim was pregnant but had an abortion.

“The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The Nurse who helped him in procuring the abortion was identified. Detectives are on her trail,” the statement said.

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court.