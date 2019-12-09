Police Arrest Members Of Notorious Kidnap Syndicates In Katsina

Police in Katsina State has arrested four members of two notorious kidnap syndicates terrorising Kafur and Katsina Local Government Areas of the state and recovered twenty-three (23) suspected stolen cows.

In a press statement, the state commissioner of police, CP Sanusi Buba through the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah said three of the suspects are from Igabi LGA of Kaduna state whereas the remaining suspect is a resident of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters in Katsina metropolitan area.

He said “one Shu’aibu Bala, m, aged 36yrs of Gozaki village in Kafur LGA of the state had on November 29th this year reported at Kafur Division that he has been receiving threat messages through phone call intimidating him to pay the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira or himself or any member of his family risk being kidnapped by the callers.

“Consequently, on 04/12/2019 at about 17:00hrs, Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Kafur Division succeeded in smashing the syndicate at Unguwar Iliya village of Kafur LGA of the state when they went to collect the ransom of N150,000 as demanded.

He said the suspected kidnappers arrested include: 1. Umar Audu, m, aged 20yrs, 2. Yusuf Abubakar, m, aged 25yrs and 3. Ussaini Isah, m, aged 30yrs, 4. Aliyu Sani, m, aged 20yrs of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina.

In the course of investigation twenty-three (23) cows suspected to be stolen were recovered in their possession. Suspects confessed to the crime. An investigation is ongoing”.

The command has also according to SP Isah based on a tip-off on 26/11/2019 at about 20:00hrs, burst six members of suspected armed robbery syndicate terrorizing Mani LGA of the state and its environs and recovered the stolen items.

“Nemesis caught up with the hoodlums when they attacked the house of one Hussaini Adamu, m, aged 30yrs of Magami village, Mani LGA of Katsina and several other houses and robbed them of their belongings which include mobile phones, money, food items and other valuables worth N300,000:00k. In the course of the investigation the following suspects were arrested:

“Suleiman Musa, m, aged 20yrs of Magami village, Mani LGA of Katsina state, Bilya Sani, m, aged 25yrs of Kauyen Fage village, Mani LGA of Katsina state, Musbahu Saidu, m, aged 25yr of Samaru village, Mani LGA of Katsina state, Abdullahi Ado, m, aged 25yrs of Jirga village, Mani LGA of Katsina state, Umar Abdullahi, alias “Kaura”, m, aged 25yrs of Izalawa Quarters, Mani LGA of Katsina state. Hassan Sa’idu, m, aged 18yrs of Marina Quarters, Mani LGA of Katsina state.

“Exhibits recovered from the syndicate includes one Boxer Motorcycle with reg. no. QB 548 MAN, four goats, food items, and sticks. Suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and several other related crimes in the area. An investigation is ongoing.”

The commissioner while commending the collective effort, support and cooperation of well-meaning people in the state, however, solicited for the continuation and sustenance of the synergy between the people and the police.

He believed that success was achieved as a result of robust community policing engagement through the process of dialogue, visibility policing and synergy with other sister security organizations including the State Government.