Buhari Arrives In Egypt For ASWAN Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Egypt ahead of the ASWAN Forum on Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa.

The forum is expected to hold between Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12.

It aims to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions.

Read Also: Buhari, Fintiri, Two Other Governors Depart Abuja For Egypt

The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of post-conflict reconstruction and development in Africa.

President Buhari is expected to return to Abuja on Friday.