Burglars Cart Away N3.5million From Bayelsa Government House

The sum of N3.5million on Tuesday went missing after some burglars attacked Bayelsa State Government House in Yenagoa the state capital.

The money was carted away by the burglars who broke into the office of Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor.

Ndiomu-Brown told Channels Television in a phone conversation that her office was indeed burgled and the sum of N3.5million was carted away not the sum of N40 million as reported by some media.

Responding to the question on if she suspects anyone, says she has no ready suspect in mind, as it could be anyone and she waits the outcome of the Police investigation.

Ndiomu-Brown is currently on an official assignment outside Bayelsa State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, said the office was indeed burgled and the sum of N3.5million stolen.

He said the main entrance door to her office was broken and the safe inside the office, destroyed.

The police spokesman said three policemen and four personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and one maintenance staff on duty at the Governor’s Office, were initially arrested and interrogated at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation department in connection to the attack.

He added that they have all been released based on their statements and the four NSCDC officials have resumed duty at the Government House.

He said investigation is still ongoing.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Christiana Abiakama-Omanu said the officers were only questioned and released.