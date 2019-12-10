Advertisement

Forensics Will Unravel Murder Of Maersk MD’s Wife, Says Police

Channels Television  
Updated December 10, 2019

 

The police in Lagos State say they are relying on forensic science to perfect their investigations into the killing of the wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Line, a multinational shipping company, Gildas Tohouo.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned over the attack.

The incident took place at their residence at Lugard Avenue, in the Ikoyi Area of Lagos where the mother of three was stabbed and suffocated to death.

Her husband also suffered life-threatening injuries from the attack but is now recuperating at a hospital.

The suspects were an in-house electrician and his friend who had both claimed to be in building to rectify an electrical fault.



