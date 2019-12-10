Advertisement

Myanmar Must ‘Stop This Genocide’ Of Rohingyas, Gambia Tells Court

Channels Television  
Updated December 10, 2019
UN’s International Court of Justice president Abdulqawi Yusuf chairs a three-day hearing of Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Rohingya genocide case, on December 10, 2019 in the Peace Palace of The Hague.  Koen Van WEEL / ANP / AFP

 

The Gambia asked the UN’s top court Tuesday to order Myanmar to “stop this genocide” of the Rohingya Muslim minority, as a hearing attended by Myanmar’s former peace icon Aung San Suu Kyi got underway.

“All that The Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings, to stop these acts of barbarity that continue to shock our collective conscience, to stop this genocide of its own people,” Gambian Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou told judges.



