PHOTOS: Buhari, Fintiri, Two Other Governors Depart Abuja For Egypt

President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa; Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Tuesday left Abuja the nation’s capital for Aswan in Egypt.

The President is attending Peace and Development Forum designed to set “an agenda for sustainable peace and development in Africa.”

The forum which is scheduled to hold from December the 11th to the 12th is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in his capacity as the chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of post-conflict reconstruction and development in Africa.

