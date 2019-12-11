Aisha Accuses Garba Shehu Of Shifting His Loyalty From Buhari

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has accused Mr Garba Shehu of shifting his loyalty from President Muhammadu Buhari to those she said have no stake in governance.

She made the allegation in a statement entitled ‘Garba Shehu Has Gone Beyond His Boundaries’ and personally signed by her on Wednesday.

Mrs Buhari also shared the statement on her verified Twitter handle.

GARBA SHEHU HAS GONE BEYOND HIS BOUNDARIES pic.twitter.com/8LHvrTrW0E — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 11, 2019

According to her, Shehu who is the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity has gone beyond his boundaries and is “meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country”.

The President’s wife recalled the incident at the Presidential Villa shortly after she returned from the United Kingdom.

She said Shehu, as her husband’s spokesperson, knew the truth and had the responsibility to set the records straight.

Mrs Buhari, however, alleged that the presidential aide deliberately refused to clear the air and speak for his principal who appointed him in the first place.

She added that Shehu allegedly kept mute to cause more confusion and instability for the President, stressing that “all trust has broken down between him and my family”.

The President’s spokesman has yet to respond to the allegations.

Read the full statement below:

Nigeria’s development is hinged on the ability of public officials to execute their mandates professionally, and to be shining examples in their various areas of endeavour. It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws. As spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country. Rather than face this responsibility squarely, he has shifted his loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015 and 2019. To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. This should not be so. The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves.

Breakdown Of Trust?