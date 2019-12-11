Alleged Money Laundering: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him

A Prosecution witness, Fatima Abdullahi, younger sister of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina who is standing trial for money laundering and other offenses has distanced herself from accounts said to have been opened in her name.

Mrs Fatima, a civil servant who is a resident of Kaduna, told the court that she and Maina share the same parents.

She gave evidence behind a screen where her face was only seen by the judge, Justice Okon Abang, while her voice could be heard through the public address system of the court.

In her evidence in chief, the witness said she has never heard of a company called Common Input & Investment Nigeria Ltd.

She gave the narrative of how she found out about the company, sometime in August, 2019 when she tried to withdraw money from an ATM of a commercial bank and it declined and on enquiring from the bank manager, she was handed over to the EFCC for questioning.

She also told the court that it was the EFCC that told her of a company account registered in her name where huge sums of money have been withdrawn.

The witness also told the court that the EFCC showed her a CAC incorporation form of the company where the name ‘Fatima Samaila Abdullahi’ was stated together with her date of birth, but the phone number on the form was not her own.

Adding that the name as stated on the form is not her name, as her full name is ‘Fatima Abdullahi’.

The witness continued her evidence stating that even her signature was not the one on the form, as well as the one on another CAC form for Kangolo Digital and Drew Investment.

Mrs Fatima also denied knowledge of shares bought in her name in the companies, adding that the photograph attached to the documents was a younger version of her before she got married.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to December 16 for cross examination and hearing of the bail variation application filed by Mr Maina.