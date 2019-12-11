FIRS, AMCON: Senate To Receive Reports On Nami, Adamu Next Week

The Senate is to receive the report on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, and members of the agency on Wednesday next week.

Similarly, it would receive the report on the President’s request for the confirmation of Edward Adamu as Chairman of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

During plenary on Wednesday at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, the lawmakers referred the requests to the Senate Committee on Finance for further legislative action.

The committee chaired by Senator Olamilekan Adeola was directed to submit its report on December 18 before the National Assembly adjourns for the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have approved the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the Finance Bill passed by the National Assembly recently.

They also received the 2020 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

In a letter dated December 10, 2019, and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari requested the National Assembly to consider the 2020 budget proposal of the FCTA.

He explained that the request to the Senate was in compliance with Sections 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The letter read: “Pursuant to Sections 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the 2020 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”