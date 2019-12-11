Gunmen Kill Two Members Of Nigerian Legion In Benue

Gunmen suspected to be fishermen on the Banks of River Benue along the Makurdi old bridge, killed two members of the Nigerian Legion working as guards at a disputed piece of land where a top government appointee in charge of revenue collection is constructing fish ponds.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu who disclosed this to Channels Television in Makurdi, asked the police and other security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice, irrespective of the grievances leading to the crisis where construction equipment was also burnt.

Mr. Abounu stressed that the state government is doing all to keep the state safe, he added that the murder case will not be taken likely and stressed that the culprits will be fished out soon.

An eyewitness explained that the victims who were guarding the premises are the latest victims of the criminal activities on that portion of the road and recommend the land be donated to the Nigerian police for effective surveillance.

The witness disclosed that the bodies of the two members of the Nigerian Legion were thrown into River Benue.