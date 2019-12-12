Air Force Kills Several Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Task Force for Operation Lafiya Dole says it has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists and destroyed some of their structures in massive airstrikes conducted on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Kokiwa and Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

According to the Director Airforce Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the airstrikes were conducted in continuation of Operation Rattle Snake based on credible Human Intelligence reports which were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Daramola noted that the reports disclosed that the Boko Haram terrorists had intensified activities in the targeted settlements with a view to launching attacks against own troops’ locations in the area.

Consequently, the air taskforce detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two locations.

The combat aircraft took turns to attack targets at both locations, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts which then led to the neutralisation of the insurgents.