Alleged Internet Fraud: Court Adjourns Naira Marley’s Trial To Feb 27

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has adjourned further hearing in the case involving Afeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, to February 27, 2020.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged conspiracy and credit card fraud.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, the first prosecution witness, PW1, Dalhatu Buhari, who was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, (SAN), told the court that he did not need a password to access the defendant’s computer by the standards of his training.

He added that cybersecurity training was available to anyone.

Read Also: Alleged Fraud: Naira Marley’s Trial Resumes

When asked if any expert in cybersecurity could access a computer and do what he likes on it in relation to the credit card details that were found on the defendant’s computer, the witness said “It is not possible for just any expert in cybersecurity to access a computer and do anything he likes on it.

Earlier in the trial, the head of the forensic department at the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC, Nuru Buhari, testified that various stolen credit card information were retrieved from the musicians’ laptop.

Apart from the stolen credit card information, website visit history recovered from the device showed that the top five most visited sites dealt with buying and selling stolen credit card information.

But he (Naira Marley) has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations.