Counterinsurgency: Force Commander Visits Soldiers In Hospital

The Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, on Thursday, visited soldiers of the Task Force, of Cameroonian, Chadian, Nigerien and Nigerian nationalities, who are recuperating from injuries sustained in the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the Lake Chad Area.

Addressing the affected soldiers in a Specialist Hospital in N’Djamena, Major General Yusuf noted that they fought for a good cause for which they and their families should be very proud of.

“The MNJTF is very proud of your sacrifices and is committed to ensuring that you have the best medicare that will guarantee your full recovery,” he assured.

The soldiers who were visibly inspired by the visit of the Force Commander and his principal staff officers, said they were optimistic of their ability to quickly re-join their colleagues in the various sectors of operation, once they have fully recovered.

Major General Yusuf thanked the hospital management for the expert care being given to the soldiers, noting that the MNJTF will continue to collaborate with the management for optimal healthcare delivery for the soldiers.

He also commended the MNJTF Medical Team for what he described as their untiring efforts and professionalism in the efforts to ensure that MNJTF personnel remain healthy.