Court Remands Maina’s Son In Kuje Correctional Facility

Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, the son of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina who is a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team will now be in Kuje correctional facility after weeks in the custody of the Nigeria Police.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his transfer on Wednesday at the request of Faisal’s lawyer, Mohammed Monguno, who made an application to that effect.

Faisal was arraigned on October 25 on a three-count of money laundering and illegal operation of an account.

He was, however, granted bail in the sum of N60 million on November 26.

Meanwhile, the trial of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina also continued at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

A prosecution witness, Fatima Abdullahi, told the court that she was not aware of the companies and bank accounts opened in her name by the defendant.

Mrs Abdullahi, the younger sister to Mr Maina and a civil servant, gave her testimony behind a screen where her face could only be seen by the judge.

She informed the court that she shared the same parents with the defendants and became aware of the companies registered in her name only when she was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna State.

In his ruling, Justice Abang adjourned the case until December 16 for the continuation of the cross-examination.

He also adjourned till that date for the hearing of Maina’s bail variation application.

Maina is being prosecuted by the EFCC on 12 counts of money laundering, operating fictitious accounts, and other fraudulent activities.