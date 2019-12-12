Advertisement

Ribery To Undergo Ankle Surgery

Channels Television  
Updated December 12, 2019
Franck Ribery of ACF Fiorentina injured during the Italian championship Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Lecce on November 30, 2019 at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy – Photo Luca Pagliaricci/AFP

 

French midfielder Franck Ribery will undergo surgery after suffering serious ligament damage to his right ankle, his club Fiorentina confirmed on Thursday.

Ribery, 36, had to be helped off the pitch after a clash with Lecce midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis on November 30.

“In order to solve the problem, a joint stabilisation surgical treatment has been proposed which will be performed in the next few hours,” Fiorentina said.

“At the end of the procedure, the times for resuming competitive activity will be announced.”

Some Italian media said the former Bayern Munich star will be sidelined for two months.

Fiorentina are on a run of four consecutive defeats and are struggling in 13th in the league, five points above the relegation zone.



More on Sports

Neymar Makes Impression As PSG Crush Galatasaray

Rodgers Rules Out January Departures From Leicester

Injury Forces Murray To Shelve Pre-Season Training

El Clásico: Barcelona To Face Real Madrid Next Week

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement