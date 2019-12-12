Two INEC Staff Bag 21 Years Each For Collecting Bribe

A High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital has sentenced two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff for collecting the sum of N362 million as bribe.

The two officials, Ibrahim Mohammed and Sahabo Iya-Hamman, were convicted on Thursday for collecting the said amount from the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, during the 2015 general elections.

The High Court presided by Justice Nathan Musa convicted the two officials and subsequently sentenced them to 21 years in prison on a three count charge.

READ ALSO: Alleged Fraud: Naira Marley’s Trial Resumes

While delivering judgement, Justice Musa said the evidence from the 15 witnesses presented by EFCC including the suspect’s testimonies proved their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

The two officials were brought before the court by EFCC alongside Mrs Allison- Maduekwe (still at large) as the third defendant, under the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act 2000.

Justice Musa noted that out of the N362 million they collected, only five percent of the amount was shared among the INEC staff and they could not account for the balance as they claim that hoodlums attacked one of them and carted away part of the money.

This however, they could not be substantiated.

Following plea by their counsel for leniency, Justice Musa said the best that could do for them was that the seven years each for the three counts they were convicted would run concurrently.

The judge urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to liaise with the Interpol to arrest and present the third respondent (Diezani) to face her charges.