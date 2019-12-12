Advertisement

US ‘Very Close’ To China Trade Deal – Trump

Updated December 12, 2019
President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the United States is “VERY close” to a trade deal with China, days before new tariffs are due to take effect.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” Trump tweeted.

The two largest economies in the world are locked in a wide-ranging trade war but negotiators have been working to reach at least a partial resolution before Washington increases tariffs on Sunday.

