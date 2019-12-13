Adams Oshiomhole Officially Welcomes Ize-Iyamu To APC

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has welcomed former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu into the ruling party.

Mr. Ize-Iyamu who defected to the APC officially in November was received by the former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, who represented Comrade Oshiomhole, at his residence in the state capital.

A large crowd of supporters joined Mr. Ize-Iyamu in defecting to the APC, despite a ban on public rallies by the state government.

In the build-up to the rally, suspected thugs lit bonfires on the road leading Ize-Iyamu’s residence in Ugbor, Gra Benin City where the defection took place.

Speaking on the defection, Comrade Oshiomhole said the rally was peaceful and Mr. Ize-Iyamu’s arrival has helped the party gain more supporters and strength in the forthcoming governorship elections.

“In spite of everything, APC had a successful rally that was peaceful and it achieved its purpose.

“As I stand here now, I am taller now than I was just yesterday because we have harvested to our party, people who were part of the foundation of the APC. Those who participated in the negotiation for the merger, not only have they returned home, they have also used their connection in the other party they were in, to move people who have always been on that side to come and join us.”

Comrade Oshiomhole added that “I hear some people are panicking that pastor is coming because he wants to take a ticket. I have become sick of this suspicion; my former deputy governor was appointed as the Director of Buhari campaign organisation and the governor alleged that the appointment means I am preparing him to take over from him. He is now appointed as chairman of NDDC and they claim it is all part of the plot.”

The Inspector-General of Police had suspended the rally yesterday owing to security concerns while the Edo State Government also issued a ban on all political activities in the state till further notice.